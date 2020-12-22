June Kelley, 100, of Monticello, passed away at 10:09 a.m., December 19, 2020 at her residence.
June was born May 17, 1920 in Abingdon, IL the daughter of Charles E. and Pearl (Devore) Norton. She married J. B. Kelley on February 14, 1940 in DeLand, IL. He passed away November 17, 1996.
June is survived by her children, Carol Hamilton of Beverly Hills, FL, Judy Myers Harper (Bill) of Longview, David Kelley (Bonnie) of Venice, FL, Linda Sims (John) of Monticello, Dixie Bickle (John) of Colorado Springs, CO; 15 grandchildren, many great and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 sisters, and 3 brothers, and son-in-law Frank Hamilton.
June was a retired cook. She worked at Country Farm Dairy, Monticello Bowl, and Tatman Village. She was a member of the Lodge Church of God and the Piatt County Trail Blazers.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Lodge Church of God or Tatman Village.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.