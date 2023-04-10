Kathy J. Burke, 67, of White Heath, passed away at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Kathy was born Nov. 5, 1955, in Champaign, the daughter of Richard and Dorma (Burton) Beals.
She is survived by her children, Michelle Floyd and Zakk Burke both of Monticello; grandchildren, Addison and Pandora; parents, Richard and Dorma Beals of Monticello; and sister Brenda Hayes of Monticello.
Kathy enjoyed her dog, Sir Ronnie and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello with visitation held for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Camp Creek Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to and organization of the donor’s choice.
