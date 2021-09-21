Kathy L. Patrick, 62, of Monticello, passed away at 7:20 p.m., September 19, 2021, at her residence.
Kathy was born on November 12, 1958, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Howard and Doris (Svestka) Ryder. She married Kevin J. Patrick on January 5, 2002, in Monticello, IL.
Kathy is survived by husband, Kevin Patrick of Monticello; children, Michael Ryder (Jennifer) of Bement, Katie Culpepper (Thurman) of Monticello, Christopher Ryder of Monticello, Sarah Bradbury (Kyle) of Little Rock, AR, Sean Patrick of Bath, ME, and Kyle Patrick (Kelsey) of Oswego, IL; 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; brother, John Ryder (Beverly) of Mahomet; and sister, Deb Jamison (Michael) of Monticello. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Kathy was a rural mail carrier.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Monticello Christian Church, 1699 N. State St. Monticello, IL. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Monticello Christian Church.
Memorials can be made to an organization of the Donor’s choice.
