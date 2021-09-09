Kenneth R. Corum, 61, of Bement, IL., passed away at 7:56 A.M., on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his home in Bement.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, followed by a graveside service at 2:00 P.M., at the Bement Township Cemetery. Pastor Lenny Summar will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Kenny was born on April 21, 1960 in Decatur, IL., a son of Robert C. and Nancy Hainey Corum. He married Gayle A. Fogerson on February 24, 1978 in St. Louis, MO., and she died on June 5, 2020. Surviving are 2 sons; Grant (Dusti) Corum of Arthur, IL., and Chad (Angie) Corum of Bement. He is survived by 6 grandchildren; Madison, Kirsten, Caleb, Lynsey, Ella and Korbyn Corum. Also surviving are 2 sisters; Debbie Logue of Bement, and Gloria (Louie) Isbell of Garrett, IL.
