Kenneth Raymond Honecker, Sr., 74, of Bement passed away 11:32 a.m. Nov. 18, 2021 at his family residence in Bement.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton with Steve Ingram officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton with Military Honors. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Kenneth was born Nov. 22, 1946 in Centralia, the son of Ervin Charles “Bud” and Irene (Hardwick) Honecker, Jr. He married Connie Curry on March 11, 1978 in Monticello.
Survivors include his wife, of Bement; mother, Irene Lamb, Clinton; children, Kenneth Honecker, Jr., Severna Park, Maryland; Karrie (Mark) Polen, Clinton; Kristopher Honecker, Clinton; Kendra (James) Hunt, Clinton; Amanda Gapinski, Danvers; 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Patsy Glenn, Heber Springs, Arkansas; Helen Elaine (Jeff) Gibson, Mt. Zion and Michael (Jennifer) Honecker, Longview.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Kenneth served his country in the Army. He retired from G.T.E. after 40 years of service. Kenneth’s passion was playing and singing in bands since 1966, including 28 years at the Bement Country Opry. He enjoyed motorcycles and going to car shows.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.