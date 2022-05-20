Our family sadly lost a pillar Monday, May 3, 2022, when Kimberly Joy Cafin (July 6, 1970) passed away from her battle with Guillain-Barre Syndrome or GBS, at the age of 51.
Kim is survived by her husband of 29 years, Richard Cafin of Decatur and her two children, Adam and Catie; her mother and father of Monticello, Tom and Joy Rollin; brother Brian Rollin of Cisco; and her sister, Kelly Reynolds of Palm Bay, Fla.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
She devoted her life to her children and family. Kim never wanted to be the center of attention, so her services held in Decatur on May 9 was private for immediate family members only.
Friends wishing to honor Kimberly are invited to make a donation in her name to their local Human Society or child care centers.