Lana M. Dyer 63 of Clinton, passed away 8:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at her family residence, Clinton.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Pastor Darrell Howard officiating.
Burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Janu. 5, 2023 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to St. Louis Children's Research Hospital.
Lana was born Nov. 27, 1959 in Decatur, the daughter of Clifford and Susie (Kurr) Scrimager. She married Donald L. Dyer Oct. 14, 1978 in Bement. Survivors include her husband, Donald L. Dyer, Clinton; parents, Clifford and Susie Scrimager, Bement; children, Daniel (Michelle) Dyer, Clinton, Matthew (Heather) Dyer, Monticello, and Bradley Dyer, Clinton, along with 11 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Scrimager.
Lana was a Certified Lay Speaker for the Methodist Church. She was the secretary for the Eastern Star and Worthy High Priestess with the White Shrine. She was also involved with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.
