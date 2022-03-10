Lance Derry, 25, passed away March 2, 2022. He was born Oct. 26, 1996 to Kevin Derry of Monticello and Debra Dorsett (McClain) of Urbana; little brother to Paige Scott of San Diego and Taylor Dick (Scott) of Urbana; and a great friend to many.
Lance graduated MHS in 2015. He spent years playing guitar, drums and piano; creating, performing and producing his own music.
In 2019 he moved to Franklin, Tennessee to pursue his passion in songwriting. He was a manager at Bink’s Outfitters in Franklin. Lance truly loved that job and the people he met there.
Lance was never a stranger to anyone, he had so much love in his heart to gift others. He will forever be our hero and will continue to live on through his donor recipients.
A Celebration of Life will be held March 19 from 3-5:30pm at Crossroads Church in Monticello, with dinner held for close friends and family after.