Lawrence Edmond “Larry” Wagoner III, age 74 of Lawrenceville and formerly of Edwardsville, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Vincennes, Ind. at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born in Flat Rock to Lawrence E. “Ed” Wagoner II and his wife Kathryn Rita (Koch) Wagoner.
After graduating high school, Larry went on to graduate from the University of Illinois in 1971. He worked for many years in advertising and sales as a Sales Executive for Yellow Pages. He enjoyed basketball and fishing. Larry was also a Big Ten basketball referee.
Larry loved to play basketball. He played far into his adulthood. He also enjoyed playing golf and watching a host of different sports in his spare time. Larry had an encyclopedic knowledge of history and music and had the ability to beat you in word games regularly. His joke-telling was legendary, and his laughter could always be heard where Larry was present. Larry had a special brand of sarcasm and wit. He was so much fun for the people who loved him.
Surviving family includes: two children- Amanda Wagoner of St. Louis, Mo. and son Nicholas Wagoner of San Francisco, Calif.: one sister- Penelope C. “Penny” Wagoner of Lawrenceville (previously of Seattle, Wash.): his cousins- Dan Weger and wife Marianne of Flat Rock, Joe Weger of Flat Rock, Don Wagoner of Palestine, Ted Wagoner of Palestine, LaDonna of Robinson, and Lori Nichol of Lawrenceville: his caregivers- Adam, Billie, and Sanda.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his cousin, Nadine Burgoon.
There will be a burial and celebration of life to be scheduled in April. Cunningham-Young Funeral Home of Lawrenceville is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lawrence County Humane Society or Fishes and Loaves Food Panty. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.cunninghamfuneralhomes.com.