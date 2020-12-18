Lawrence R. Trippiedi, 78, of Monticello, passed away at 6:42 p.m., December 15, 2020 at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Lawrence was born July 3, 1942 in Oak Park, IL, the son of Russel and Madeline (Intravartolo) Trippiedi. He married Judith Foster on September 19, 1964 in Orland Park, IL.
Lawrence is survived by his wife Judith of Monticello; children, Michael Trippiedi (fiancé, Sarah Cardiff) of Aurora, John Trippiedi of Monticello, Laura Trippiedi (fiancé, Scott Niggemann) of Loves Park, Nathan Trippiedi of Des Plaines; and granddaughter, Anna Trippiedi of Westmont. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Patricia Colbert.
Raised in Franklin Park and Geneva IL, Lawrence lived for extended periods of time in Columbia MO, Morehead KY, Millersville PA, Fort Defiance VA, and Sault Saint Marie MI. He has resided with his family in Monticello for the past 45 years. Lawrence earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Education and a Master of Education at the University of Illinois where he met his wife, Judith.
Lawrence was a retired professor, Industrial Arts teacher, and an electrician. Having a vast career, Lawrence taught at Carl Sandburg H.S., MacArthur H.S., Watseka Vocational Center, University of Missouri, Morehead State College, Millersville State College, Blue Ridge Community College, Richland Community College, and Lake Superior State College. He finished his career at the University of Illinois, serving as the Head of Maintenance and Renovation at the Department of Biochemistry, retiring after a ten-year stint.
Lawrence loved adventures – traveling, touring museums, and site seeing with a profound appreciation for nature and the environment. He would visit Allerton Park and the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts often. Lawrence enjoyed hiking, biking, gardening, wood working, book binding, short wave radio, croquet, classical music, reading, and visiting with family and friends. Learning and teaching others was his passion and he loved everyone and was able to see the best in all. He was a gentle, kind, and loving man with a gift of making everyone he met feel like family. He forgave easily and taught us all how to be our best – he was truly one of a kind. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 56 years and cherished being a father, grandfather, and uncle. He may be gone from this earth, but he will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Memorials may be made to the Glaucoma Foundation or the American Heart Association. Family will be having a private ceremony. A memorial service honoring Lawrence’s life will be scheduled by invitation at a future time.
