Lee Anne Blythe, 69 of Lincoln, passed away peacefully after a six-month battle with ovarian cancer, with her family by her side, at 2:28 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022.
Born Sept. 2, 1952 in Peoria to John and Demetria (Mimi) Farraher, she married Rusty Blythe on July 11, 2005.
They were known locally as the love birds. He survives her along with one daughter, Jennifer Day Bridgwater and three grown stepchildren, Aaron Blythe, Austin Blythe, Emily Reed, and their families. She treated them as her own.
She is also survived by her brothers, Mark and Mike Farraher, their families, and eight grandchildren.
Lee Anne was retired after working many years at Walmart. She enjoyed reading, watching old movies, and visiting her loved ones.
Her wishes were to be cremated and no services.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.