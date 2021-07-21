Linda K. Fendley, 73, of Pesotum, passed away at 7:45 a.m., July 20, 2021 at her residence surrounded by family.
Linda was born on February 5, 1948 in Momence, IL, the daughter of Wayne and Doris (Thomsen) Kipp. She married Dennis L. ‘Denny’ Fendley on May 15, 1982 in Champaign, IL.
Linda is survived by her husband, Denny Fendley of Pesotum; sons, David Fendley of Pesotum, Stephen (Janna) Fendley of Moorhead, MN; grandchildren Felicity, Aleksia, Isaiah, and Ezekiel; sisters, Karen Mendenhall of Falcon, CO, Kay Dorman of Seymour, MO, and Karol Foster of Strafford, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kevin Kipp and sister Nancy Kipp.
After graduating from Eastern Illinois University, Linda worked as an Art teacher in Bement for four years and then as a beloved Second-Grade teacher at Judah Christian for 22 years. She was a member of the Stone Creek Church, Urbana and enjoyed bibles studies and prayer times with others. She was always a teacher at heart and continued to teach the Bible to her grandchildren, family, and friends.
Linda was a prayer warrior. She labored night and day in prayer for others. She was unwavering in her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ that ministered to everyone she met. She leaves behind a legacy of faith with all of her children and grandchildren walking with the Lord, impacted by her witness, prayers, and unceasing love.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Interment will be held in the Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the Donor’s Choice.
Livestream of Funeral Service: https://youtu.be/OpktWVg8kZM.