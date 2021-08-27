Linda Lee Record, of Monticello, departed this world on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Linda was born Sept. 21, 1939 in Decatur to the late Layman Williams and Mary Cochran. Linda married John Paul Record, who passed away in 2020.
Linda was a homemaker, avid genealogist, and loved all animals. Michigan was the "happy place" in Linda's life. She and Paul lived in many states during their years together with Michigan holding her heart.
Linda leaves a sister, Franny, of Florida. She suffered the loss of her children, Kimber Lee and Tripp at very young ages.
Per her request, Linda was cremated and buried with no services.