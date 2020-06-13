Linda Louise Kinzel, 82, of Monticello, Illinois, died at 3:00 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020. A private graveside service will be held with Curtis Glawe officiating.
Mrs. Kinzel was born May 7, 1938 in Taylorville, Illinois, a daughter of William “Roland” and Dorothy Thompson Chellew. She married George Shields in 1954. He and 2 children survive. She married Kenneth Kinzel in 1975 and became the stepmother to his 4 children.
Survivors include her sister Joan Smyers and husband Butch of Monmouth; daughters Sharon Greenarch and husband Marshall of White Heath, and Susan Bennett and husband Joe of Cisco; stepdaughters Sharon Kinzel of Gibson City, Jeanne Kinzel of Monticello, Janet Bishop and husband Jim of Tolono, stepson Kenneth “Doug” Kinzel and wife Gail of Sabastopal, California; seven grandchildren, Melissa Brinkley, John Bennett, Paula Nolte, Christopher Retter, Jennifer Meeker, Matthew Bishop, and Jared Kinzel; and 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth and son David.
Mrs. Kinzel worked in the physical therapy departments of both Burnham Hospital and John & Mary Kirby Hospital. In 1979 she opened her own ceramic business in her home called The “Pour” House. She enjoyed the many young scouts and 4-H kids that came for lessons, and also the friendships she made during adult lessons.
After retirement, she volunteered her time working with charitable organizations such as Faith in Action, Piatt County Services for Seniors, Friends of Piatt County Nursing Home and the East Central Area Agency on Aging.
Memorials may be made to Faith In Action.
