Linda Moore, 77, of Monticello, passed away at 2:15, April 9th, 2021, at Mattoon Rehabilitation Center, Mattoon.
Linda was born on August 26th, 1943 in Danville, IL the daughter of Glenn and Emma Matthews. She married David Moore on August 5th, 1966 in Danville, IL.
She is survived by daughters, Jill Kurtz (Jeff) of Champaign, Jodi Lawson (Jay) of Elgin, Jami McCall (Brian) of Monticello; grandchildren, Olivia and Sophie Reynen, Mia and Miles Epley, Austin, Corbin, Carson, Tatum, and Aaliyah McCall; brother Randy Matthews (Beckie) of Farmer City, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sons Tom and Troy, her husband Dave, her parents, a sister Susan Rhodes, and a brother Bill Matthews.
Linda worked as the office manager for the Champaign County Coroner’s office for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, and often had the answers before most of the contestants.
Private services will be held. Mackey-Wright in Monticello will be handling the arrangements and burial will be in Rossville, IL.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.