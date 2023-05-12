Loren N. Brian, 97, of Monticello passed away at 6:48 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Loren was born Oct. 21, 1925 in Parkersburg, IL to Bert and Minnie Mae (Ledeker) Brian. He married Virginia L. ‘Ginny’ Barlow on May 12, 1951 in Champaign. She passed away on May 24, 1993. He then married Nancy Barlow on June 11, 1995 in DeLand. She passed away Nov. 15, 2011.
He is survived by his children, Larry Brian of Monticello, Edith (Jackie) Hall of Bement, Natha (Ed) Porter of Monticello, Vicki (Bozo) Simmons of Monticello, Wanda (Harold) Hall of Bement; stepdaughter, Sarah (Marc) Phillips of Ohio; six grandchildren and nine step-grandchildren, six great grandchildren and 11 step-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, one brother, four sisters, grandson Cory Porter, granddaughter Darci Porter, and two step-great-grandchildren.
Loren was a retired military mechanic. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1944-1966. He was a lifetime member of the Champaign VFW Post #5520 and a member of the Monticello Church of Christ.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the Monticello Township Cemetery with Military Rites.
Memorials may be made to Monticello Church of Christ or the American Heart Association.
