Lorie Houdeshell Benson, 50, of Mattoon, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Union Hospital, Terre
Haute, Ind.
Lorie was born Aug. 19, 1972 in Nevada, Mo., the daughter of Robert and Peggy (Thomas) Houdeshell.
She is survived by her children, Michael Gavel of Tolono, Cody Fredericks of Champaign, Rebecca Benson
(Noah Creed) of Mattoon, Aaron Benson of Mattoon; grandchildren, Keaton Fredericks, Logan Gavel,
Liam Gavel; father, Robert Houdeshell (Cindy) of Monticello; brother Justin Houdeshell (Ashley) of
Murfreesboro, Tenn.; sister Kami Benson (Jeremy) of Bement; and paternal grandmother Carrie Houdeshell of Lake St. Louis, Mo. She was preceded in death by her mother, maternal grandparents, and paternal grandfather.
Lorie loved many things; she loved playing video games, watching shows, reading, shopping and
spoiling her kids/grandkids, and spending time with loved ones. You could regularly find Lorie snuggled
up at home with the latest Stephen King novel, watching Hallmark movies. When Lorie wasn’t at home,
she loved going to Don Sol with her family, enjoying nature or driving around and enjoying the sights.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral
Home, Monticello. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Josh Bledsoe officiating. Interment
will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.