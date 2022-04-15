MONTICELLO — Lorin I. Nevling Jr., 91, of Monticello passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
He was born Sept. 23, 1930, in St. Louis, to the late Lorin Ives Nevling and Rose Elizabeth (Meyer) Nevling. He was a dedicated member of St. Philomena parish in Monticello, a devoted family man and a wise, gentle and caring mentor to many over the course of a long life lived well.
Lorin started his lifelong devotion to learning at Christian Brothers College High School in Clayton, Mo., and was an Eagle Scout. Following high school, he received his bachelor's degree in biology from St. Mary’s College in Winona, Minn. A stint in the U.S. Army's 44th Infantry Division interrupted his graduate studies until he was discharged with the lofty rank of corporal in 1954.
Following his Army service, he received his Ph.D. in botany from Washington University in St. Louis in 1959. He assumed increasingly responsible positions with Harvard University, commencing in 1961 and remaining there until 1973.
In 1973, he moved to Downers Grove and took on a series of positions at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago, ending as the director of the museum from 1980 through 1985. Following his tenure at the Field, he moved to Monticello to take a position as chief of the Illinois Natural History Survey in Champaign, serving from 1987 through 1995. Following his “retirement,” he remained active on many boards, including those of the Nature Conservancy of Illinois, the Illinois State Museum and the Piatt County Museum.
He was an avid fisherman and conservationist, and this led to his participation on boards for environmental organizations and most especially in support of his beloved muskie fishing organizations (other fish are just bait!). He and his wife were avid international travelers.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janet (Sullivan); a sister, Marilyn (William); four sons, Lorin, Mark (Affeelea), James (Rae) and John (Theresa); a daughter, Laura; seven grandsons, Alex, Kyle, Matthew, Steven, Christopher, Robert (Junnah) and Matt; a granddaughter, Stephanie; three great-granddaughters, Adielynn, Brenna and Mae; and a great-grandson, Hiro.
He was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Kathleen and Unity.
Contributions in lieu of flowers to the Nature Conservancy of Illinois in Lorin's memory would be welcome. For those wishing to contact the Nevling family, you may send an email to james.nevling@constellation.com.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. Philomena Church, 1301 N. Market St., Monticello, followed by refreshments. All are welcome.