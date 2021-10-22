Louie Colin Baker, 74, son of Wilbert S. and Florence “Flossie” D. Baker, and brother to Gregory S. Baker, died on September 18th, 2021, at Carle Hospital in Urbana, with his wife Debbie (Alexander) at his side.
A graduate of the University of Illinois, Louie spent 8 years as manager of the Piatt County Farm Service Station, and 30 years as co-owner of the local business Baker and Courson Painting.
In his spare time Louie loved being outdoors and spent many seasons hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and was an avid sports fan of the NY Yankees, Fighting Illini and the Monticello Sages, where he also coached softball for many years.
A loving husband to Debbie, the couple celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary in May, 2021. A devoted and supportive father to Alison and Lesley, Louie was also known affectionately as “Papa Lou” to his grandchildren, Leila (13) and Joaquim (7).
His enduring faith and determined spirit allowed him to stave-off stage 4 pancreatic cancer for 6 years—which is nothing short of a miracle! And we are forever grateful to have had those precious years with him. His unfailing love and friendly ways will be with us always.
Memorial Services will be held Thursday, November 4, 5 PM, at the Calvary Baptist Church, with a meal to follow. Please join us in celebrating his life!
