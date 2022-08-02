On Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 2 p.m., LTC (Ret.) Anthony A. Wirth “Tony” went to be with his Lord and Savior.
Tony was born on July 29, 1965 in Champaign at Mercy Hospital to William Wirth Sr. and Ellna (Laughlin) Collins-Wirth. Tony was raised in Seymour.
He is survived by his father, brothers, his children and grandchildren; daughter Miranda Wirth Drollinger (husband Blake, children Mason and Stella), son Anthony “TJ” Wirth II (children Sophia and Lucas), father William Wirth, Sr. (wife Marilyn), brother William “Billy” Wirth (wife the late Geri Wirth), children Joshua and Joseph Wirth (wife Hannah), Sam Logan, brother Donald Wirth (wife Tammy, children Don Jr., Andrea and Logan).
Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents, his daughter Hannah Faith Wirth; cousin (and college roommate) Brian Bacon; and his mother Ellna (Laughlin) Collins-Wirth.
Tony was touched by and touched the lives of many in his community, throughout the course of his military career, and most of all by his children, grandchildren, and multitude of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 8, at the Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, Champaign. The Pastor Rob Adams will officiate. Burial with full military honors for the Army Veteran will be given by the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620 in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
As a 1983 graduate of Mahomet-Seymour, Tony began his military career as he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps prior to being commissioned as an Army Officer. Upon getting commissioned from the University of Illinois, Champaign, 1988, Tony embarked on his Army career. Tony was a highly decorated career Army Officer (having served in time of war), retiring in December of 2008. After 20+ years of serving his country, he traveled the world as a Procurement Manager for Caterpillar, and was an Adjunct Professor. Upon his retirement Tony relocated to Glasford and founded Wirth Farms and Logistics, continued to serve his country as an Army consultant and was an avid advocate for fellow Veterans. Upon the time of his passing, Tony enjoyed farming his land, helping his neighbors and time with his family.
This intelligent and worldly man loved his fellow Soldiers, God, and his family. As of late, Tony stated often “Family is a haven in a complex world.” God's love for him, love from and for his family, and service to country is what he valued most as he transitioned home to be with his Lord. Tony impacted many lives and enjoyed many adventures/travels, but his greatest hope was that his family and friends would “see the power of God and Faith in him as he strived to acquire genuine peace.” Well done LTC (Ret.) Anthony Alexander Wirth I. As the hymn states, “If we could look upon heaven's scenes we would find Tony standing guard...” HOO-AH!
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, IL., have the honor to serve the family of LTC. Anthony A. Wirth, “Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family”. Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.