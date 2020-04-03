M. Ilene White, 89, of Quincy, formerly of Monticello, passed away at 8:08 a.m., March 31, 2020 at her residence.
Ilene was born on March 13, 1931 in Bourbon, the daughter of Carl T. and Ruth E. (Pippen) Foster. She married William M. White on Jan. 20, 1950 in Champaign. He passed away July 9, 2008.
Ilene is survived by her son, Mark A. (Brenda) White of Mahomet; daughter, Sondra (Brian) Selle of Hannibal, Missouri; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers Dale Foster and Duane (Mary Jo) Foster.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Ilene spent many years working for GE in Decatur while living on the farm in Bement. William and Ilene had moved to Bement after his retirement. She was also a housewife and kept the farm books. She was enjoyed being on a bowling team and was a member of the Farm Bureau.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with Mackey-Wright Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
