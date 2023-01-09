Manford Rhoades, 91, of Monticello passed over to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Mannie was born Oct. 30, 1931 in Monticello, the son of Floyd and Inez (Strohl) Rhoades. He married Frances Tipsword on January 2, 1954 and they had four sons.
He was a devoted husband and father and an active member of First Baptist Church his entire adult life. Mannie served in the U.S. Army. He farmed along side of his father, his brothers, his sons, and then his grandson for over 60 years. He loved to travel in his motorhome and spend winters in Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers; Dwight, Don, and Bill Rhoades, and his first wife, Frances (Tipsword) Rhoades.
He is survived by his second wife Martha Ann (Stanley) whom he married on July 26, 1987 after the death of his first wife. He is also survived by his four sons; Steve (Gloria) Rhoades of Monticello, Jerry (Mary) Rhoades of White Heath, John (Mavis) Rhoades of Oregon, WI, and David (Renee) Rhoades of Ottawa, and 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six step-children, and seven step-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Monticello on Saturday, Jan. 14, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Monticello Township Cemetery with Military Rites.
Memorials may be made out to the First Baptist Church of Monticello.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.