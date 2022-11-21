Marcia Humes Moseley Goff, 79, of Sullivan, formerly of Atwood, passed away at 4:20 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at Sullivan Rehab and Health Care Center, Sullivan.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood. Burial will follow in the Turner Cemetery, rural Lovington.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.
Marcia was born Jan. 20, 1943 in Champaign, the daughter of John Samuel and Eileen Black Humes. She married Norman Moseley Sept. 18, 1968. She married Rick Goff in July 2015. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by her mother: Eileen Place of Savoy, daughter: Tracy (David) Davis of Hammond, two sisters: Janet Espeseth of Barron, Wis. and Tanya (Mark) Robinson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, eight grandchildren: Melissa (Christian) Lowry of Arthur, Elaine Davis of Bloomington, Rebecca (Cade) Day of Ponchatoula, LA., Stephanie Reynolds of Villa Grove, John (Cassi) Reynolds of Fond Du Lac, Wis., and Elizabeth (Cole) Beesley of Newman, Hillary and Tevez and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, daughter: Trudy Moseley, step-father: Larry Place and brother-in-law: Wayne Espeseth.
After receiving her nursing degree at age 50, Marcia worked at the Piatt County Nursing Home for 18 years as a Registered Nurse.
Marcia was a member of the Barron Four Square Church in Barron, WI and the Red Hat Society. Throughout her adult life she had many hobbies including flower arranging, cake decorating, ceramics and scrapbooking. She loved her friends, family and her dog “Missy”. She brought love and laughter everywhere she went and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Sullivan Rehab and Health Care Center or a charity of the Donor’s Choice.
