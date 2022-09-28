Marcia Kay (Wacker) King, age 85, of Monticello, passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital. Marcia was born June 9, 1937 in Champaign, the daughter of Hollie C. Wacker and Geraldine McCormick Wacker. She married Marion King on Aug. 21, 1981 in Champaign. He deceased on Oct. 23, 2012.
Marcia had a full life of adventures and love. She grew up in Urbana and graduated from Urbana High School. Marcia did bookkeeping, secretarial work and was a homemaker. She was a member of First Christian Church of Monticello and in more recent years, attended The Vineyard in Urbana. A few of her favorite pasttimes were, square dancing, antiquing, attending auctions and she had a passion for reading. During her lifetime, Marcia lived in South Carolina, Alaska, Oregon, Arkansas, and Arizona in addition to raising her family in Champaign and White Heath. She saw much beauty and enjoyed her travels. She enjoyed her time at Piatt County Nursing Home in recent years, she appreciated her friends and the caring staff there.
Marcia is survived by her daughter, Julie Thomas (Jim) Reed of DeLand, stepsons Richard (Sharon) King of Savoy and Darrel (Lora Mock) King of Champaign. With her and Marion’s combined families, Marcia has 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, sons Russell Thomas and Gary Thomas and great-grandson Kyle Ingerson.
The family will host a visitation on Friday ,Sept. 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. with a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Immediately following the service, a brief graveside service will be in Locust Grove Cemetery in Philo. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Memorials can be made to Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation in her honor.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.