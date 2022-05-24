Maren Bowyer Gallagher

Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.