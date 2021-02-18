Margaret (Peg) Nolan, age 98, passed away February 17, 2021 at her home in Monticello.
Peg was born November 4, 1922 near Gifford, Illinois to Charles A. and Katharine Coady Quinlan. She grew up in Rantoul, Illinois. On August 24, 1944, she married Bernard G. Nolan at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church in Rantoul, Illinois. Mom and Dad first lived on a farm near Ivesdale, but in 1951 they moved and spent many years farming north of Cisco, Illinois with their 5 children.
Peg always kept busy. In the early 1940’s, she completed nurses training at Mercy Hospital. After her marriage, she was Dad’s farming partner for 43 years and the mother of 5 active children. With kids in school, she was busy helping out with the Cisco PTA. She was also a long standing member of St. Philomena’s Catholic Church and the Piatt County Home Extension—Cisco Chapter.
Peg was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bernie, eldest son Greg, and 2 grandsons (Thomas Matthew and Mark). Also preceding her in death were 2 brothers: Charles (Esther) Quinlan and Joseph R. Quinlan, and 3 sisters: Mrs. Catherine (George) Bolser, Mrs. Mary McAllister (Leo), and Mrs. Alice (Louis) Schelling.
Peg is survived by four of her five children: Charles (Gail) Nolan of Crossville, Il., Kathleen Glenn of Athens, Il., Margaret (Gary) Wilson of Owensboro, Ky., Mary (Bill) Rogers of East Peoria, Il., and her daughter-in-law Cathy Nolan of Cisco, Il. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren: Greg (Jen), Kevin, Jason (Meghan), and Jon (Anacecilia) Nolan; Joe Nolan and Rebecca (Joe) Nolan-Bindbeutel, Liz (Adi) Zukerman, Sean (Angela), Alec and Susan (Justin Wilke) Wilson; Sarah (Chris) Ritscher, Bryan and Theresa Rogers. Margaret (Peg) also had 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service will be held at Croninger Cemetery south of Cisco.
Memorials may be made to St. Philomena’s Catholic Church at 1301 N. Market St., Monticello, Il, 61856, or Faith in Action, 1115 N. State St., Monticello, Il. 61856.
The Nolan family would like to thank the Kirby Medical Group, our local caregivers and volunteers (esp. Jan, Chris, and Chelsea), Faith in Action, OSF Hospice Services (esp. Andrea, Mom’s nurse), and the Synergy Caregivers (esp. Beth, Sandra, Kim, Amanda + Kiara) for the exceptional care that they provided for our mom.
