Margaret Sue Clouser, 84 of Monticello died at 2:04 a.m. Tuesday, June 17, 2020 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Private graveside services will be held at the Monticello Township Cemetery, Monticello.
Clouser was born on March 29, 1936 in Atwood, the daughter of Andrew and Margaret Louise Petry York. She married Kenneth E. Clouser in December 1954 in Monticello. He died on July 25, 2008.
Survivors include one daughter, Shari (Mark) Schultz of Champaign, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Lee.
Margaret worked as a secretary.
