Marilin Jane Booker, 95, of Monticello passed away on Thursday, Dec.29, 2022 at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Jane was born Feb. 19, 1927 in Piatt County to Berlyn S. and Estelle Faye (Cox) Keller. She married William Booker on Dec. 14, 1947 in Monticello. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage before he passed away on July 12, 1998.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Wiles of Mattoon and Donna (John) Ricketts of Mobile, AL; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and two nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son-in-law, John Wiles, and brother Joseph Keller.
Jane was a homemaker and briefly worked as a linotyper at the Piatt County Journal in the 40s and 50s.
She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Monticello. She was also a Piatt County election judge for many years. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She loved to play bridge and was an avid reader. Her happiest moments were spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or Kirby Medical Center.
