Marilyn Jean (Mitchell) Hayes, 90, of Monticello, Illinois, passed away February 2, 2022 at Kirby Medical Center in Monticello.
Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with burial at Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Marilyn was born September 21, 1931 to Regnold D. and Edna F. (Freeman) Mitchell in White Heath, Illinois. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1948. She married William A. Hayes on October 23, 1949 in Monticello. He preceded her in death on January 14, 2021.
Marilyn is survived by one sister, Margaret E. Lindsley of Mchenry, IL; 4 children - Melinda (Rick) Dubson of Monticello, Julie (Craig) Miller of Arthur, Dennis (Bridget) Hayes of Ballwin, MO, and Gretchen Hayes of Monticello; 7 grandchildren – Matthew (Hether) Dubson of Noblesville, IN, Brandon (Beth) Dubson of Monticello, Bryce (Christa) Dubson of Monticello, Alex Hayes and Seth Hayes both of Ballwin, MO, Max Hixson of Findlay, IL and Hannah Hixson of Arthur; and 10 great grandchildren with #11 due momentarily.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one sister.
Marilyn was a homemaker until her children were in school and then began working for the family business, Bill Hayes TV. She continued there until the store closed and then worked for Regal Crown in Monticello ad Hobbico in Champaign until her retirement in 2008.
Marilyn loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She, along with Bill, enjoyed attending all of their kids’ activities, including chaperoning on many band trips. After their children were grown, they spent their time attending the sporting events of their grandchildren.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Monticello.
The family would like to give our heartfelt thanks and love to all her and our friends at the Piatt County Nursing Home for all they did for our mother and father during their time there.
