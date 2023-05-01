Marilyn Rose Cable Thomas, 74 of Monticello, passed away on April 17, 2023, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Marilyn was born April 18, 1948, in Effingham, the daughter of Philip M. and Roselin J. (Barns) Cable.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Shadwell Norton and Christy McQueen; grandsons Cole (Samantha) Norton and Garrett McQueen; brother Ray Cable and sister Ruth Ann Bales.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and many other missed loved ones.
Marilyn enjoyed watching old Western movies, traveling, spending time with family and friends, going out to hear local bands play and eating out – especially with her Monday Morning Breakfast Group and her Friday Night Fish Ladies.
Per her wishes, there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.
Cremation rites have been accorded at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center 710 N. Neil St Champaign, IL. 61820.