Marvin W. Foster, 82, of White Heath, passed away at 2:06 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Marvin was born May 14, 1940, in Clay County, the son of Omer and Dantzell (Allen) Foster. He married Doris Patricia “Pat” VonHolten on Aug. 26, 1978. She passed away Dec. 22, 2018.
Marvin is survived by his children, Terry Foster, Teresa Cain (Gary), Kevin Foster (Michelle), Kelby Foster (Amy); Linda Schoonover (Joe), Terri Norman (Paul), Jo Anne Conley, grandchildren, Jason Schoonover, Michelle Antonacci (Mike), Angela Schoonover, Brandi Sims, Rita Olesen (Jonathan), Paula Kiker (Jason), Lauren Conley, Ashley Cain, Amanda Cain, Angela Lillie (Josh), Rebekka Bolt (Gage), Riley Foster, Hunter Foster, Dakota Foster, Rachel Wienke; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Brad, Kimberly, Mikaela, Tucker, Hannah, Kandice, Claudia, Lucas, Jolene, Adelaide, and Elias. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Donna, son Timothy, grandsons Christopher and Skip, and brother Edward.
Marvin was a Union Worker for the University of Illinois. He was a member of the Roofers Local #97 in Champaign. He was also a volunteer fireman and former Fire Chief of the White Heath Fire Department. Marvin enjoyed fishing, camping and woodworking.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Ingram Cemetery, White Heath.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.