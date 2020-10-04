Mary C. Prahl, 101, of Champaign, formerly of Monticello passed away at 7:35 a.m., September 30, 2020 at Bickford Assisted Living, Champaign.
Mary was born in her home near Seymour, Illinois on July 2, 1919. She married Edward Prahl on October 2, 1937 in her country home near Mahomet, Illinois.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Sherry Marble (Bill) and a son, Robert Prahl (Jill) both of Champaign. She was preceded in death by her parents Rhoda Rudolph Lett and Edward Marion Lett; three sisters Alma Perrine, Ethel Sollod, Ruth Forsyth, and two brothers Marion E. Lett and an infant brother James Robert. Mary also lost her precious Dachshund, Lady who was her friend for 16 years. She left 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Mary was a graduate of Mahomet High School in June 1937. She married and helped with farming until she began working at the University of Illinois where she retired from the College of Education after 25 years. Then she and Edward enjoyed traveling in their motorhome to all the states in the United States. They also enjoyed a trip to Hawaii and a cruise to Alaska. As a surprise, their children and spouses treated them to a 60th wedding anniversary trip to Branson, Missouri. Edward was buried on their 61st wedding anniversary.
Mary enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends and Pinochle with her children. She read a lot in her Kindle. She loved her family, friends, ad her church where she was very active as an Elder in her younger years.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Faith in Action, First Presbyterian Church Youth Program, or a Pet Program in Monticello.
