Mary Della Heckman, Brittenham was born August 24 1930. Daughter of Evelyn Coffin and Glen Heckman.
Mom and her older sister Elizabeth lived in Bement Illinois with their grandmother Della Coffin after a tragic death of her mother when Mary was one year old.
She married Thomas Brittenham April 4, 1950 and raised five daughters. Angela, (now deceases) Crystal, Melinda, Dixie, and Jennifer.
Husband and father Thomas was killed in a car accident April 22, 1967 while living in Monticello.
Mary Della lived, worked and raised her daughters in Monticello, and later moving to her hometown of Bement Illinois where she lived until her health failed her.
Mom died at the age of 91 Saturday August 28th after living a full life.