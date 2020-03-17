Mary E. Zindars, 95, of Monticello passed away at 7:45 p.m., March 15, 2020 at Farmer City Rehab and Health Care.
Mary was born on April 24, 1924 in Ivesdale, IL the daughter of Fred and Agnes (Tucker) Hannon. She married Harold E. ‘Tuffy’ Zindars on February 12, 1947 in Ivesdale. He passed away March 15, 2006.
Mary is survived by her sons, Joe Zindars of Farmer City, Denny Zindars of White Heath, Dave Zindars of Farmer City; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; brother, Paul Hannon of Farmer City; and sister, Rita Stoerger of Ivesdale. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Louis Edward, daughters Linda Gennings and Victoria Patterson, brothers Leo, Joe, Ray and Bill Hannon, and sister Lucille Gregor.
Mary retired as a CNA from the Piatt County Nursing Home and was a 4-H leader for 21 years.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.