Mary Ellen Kenney, 68, of Urbana passed away at 7:31 a.m., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Mary was born on Sept. 19, 1953, in Champaign, the daughter of Raymond Dean and Patsy (Freeman) Randall.
Mary is survived by her children, Trisha Kenney (Kyle) of Tuscola, Tim Kenney (Misti) of Farmer City, Kristina Hughes (Robert) of Deland; boyfriend Gail Seevers of Urbana; 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; brother Mike Randall (Lisa) of Urbana, and sister Becky Perry (Jim) of Seymour.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jerry Randall, and the father of her children, Timothy Kenney.
Mary was a union drywaller. She was a member of the Local #703 and an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Illini fan.
A visitation for Mary will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.
