Mary Lynn Teeters, 70, of Mahomet, passed away at 7:17 a.m. Aug. 14, 2020 at her residence, Mahomet.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at the DeLand American Legion Post #102, 430 North Highway Ave, DeLand. The family requests face masks be worn during the celebration.
Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Carle Cancer Center or Carle Hospice.
Mary was born May 30, 1950 in Keokuk, Iowa the daughter of Charles and Lavina Mary (Krenmeyer) Allen.
Survivors include her mother, Lavina Mary Krenmeyer, Seymour; children, David
(Sherry) Slade, DeLand; Jamie (Mike) Huss, Sadorus; Mary (Ron) Baker, Iowa; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dennis Krenmeyer, Seymour; and Nancy Nelson, Mahomet.
Mary was preceded in death by her father.
