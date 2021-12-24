Mary M. Morgan, 95, of Monticello, IL., passed away at 1:01 A.M., Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Maple Point Assisted Living, Monticello, IL.
Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello, IL.. Monsignor Michael Bliss will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M., until time of services on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Michael's Catholic Church, Bement or the Maple Point Assisted Living Facility, Monticello.
Mary was born on March 18, 1926, in Ivesdale, IL., a daughter of James and Margaret Buck Laroe. She married Paul E. Morgan on November 17, 1945, in Urbana, IL., and he passed away on September 28, 2000. Surviving is a son; Mark (Pam) Morgan of Hammond, IL., Daughter-in-law; Mary Morgan of Monticello, Grandchildren; Paul David (Christy) Dalton, Todd (Jill) Dalton, William (Mary) Morgan, Meghan (Brandon) Rick, Lindsey (Aaron) Bell, as well as 16 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by 2 sisters; Agnes (Bernard) Siewert of Hammond, and Lucy Funkhouser of Columbus, OH. She leaves behind her most special cousin / best friend Margaret Lucy Laroe. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son; Bill Morgan and daughter; Linda Felty, as well as a sister; Sarah Nugent.
Mary retired from the Piatt County Nursing Home, she was known for her strong work ethic. Mary's love for family, cooking, boating, camping and some serious pinochle playing with er mother, sisters and extended family. The family would like to make a special thank you to the staff of Maple Point for their gracious care for their mother.
