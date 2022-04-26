Mary Marie Stephens, 94, of Monticello passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022.
She was born in Mahomet on Sept. 21, 1927, the daughter of Cecil and Annie Marie (Huskission) Hyatt. On Sept. 25, 1949, Mary married Robert G. Stephens and they spent 67 wonderful years together until his passing in January of 2017.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Nancy Dillman, Marsha (Tom) Todd, Cindy Pullen, Karen (Jeff) Parvin, Roberta Burse; siblings, Clarence Hyatt, Barbara Bohlen, Cecilia Bohlen, Carol Deck, sister-in-law Linda Hyatt; grandchildren, Melinda Manship, Kimberly Ernst, Derek Parvin, Justin Pullen, Sarah Gomez and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son-in-law, Buck Dillman; grandson, Matthew Parvin and four siblings, Doris, Donnie, Bill, and Bebe.
Mary is a graduate of Champaign Central High School and worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company/AT&T for 35 years before retiring in 1982. She was a member of the American Business Women’s Association and in her spare time enjoyed bowling, sewing, singing, and listening to music. She adored her friends and family and loved spending time with them.
A Celebration of Mary’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Mahomet, Illinois, 1102 Churchill Rd., Mahomet, IL 61853 with Seth Emerson officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Following the service, Mary will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery in Champaign.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary’s name to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
