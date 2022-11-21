Mary T. Pacholski, 75, of DeLand, passed away at 7:06 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.
Services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, IL with Msgr. Michael Bliss officiating. Burial will follow at DeLand Cemetery, DeLand. There will be no visitation.
Mary was born Oct. 14, 1947 in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Julia (Gawron) Pacholski.
Survivors include her siblings: Virginia Duggar, St. Augustine, Fla.; Raymond (June) Pacholski, Homewood, IL; Barbara Pacholski, Crown Point, Ind.; Elizabeth Pacholski, Indianapolis, Ind.; Marcella Pacholski, Calumet City, IL; David J. Pacholski, DeLand; and Teresa (Daniel) O’Neal, DeLand.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dolores Pacholski.
Mary loved gardening, flowers, and bird statues.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.