Mary T. Rodgers, 78, of Rochester, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at her home. She was born on March 21, 1943, in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of Norman E. & Phoebe A (Magurean) Landis. She graduated from Monticello High School and went on to attend college at U of I, Indiana State, and EIU. She married William F “Bill” Rodgers on August 22, 1964, in Ivesdale.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; three sons, Brian (Shelley) of Glen Carbon, Paul (Adela) of Solana Beach, California, and Trent (Tracy) of Rochester; seven grandchildren; one great grandson; and her sister, Cynthia Combes of Monticello.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at noon on Wednesday, May 26, at Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St, Rochester. Inurnment will follow at Rochester Cemetery in the Columbarium.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation or to the Animal Protective League.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. in Rochester is in charge of arrangements.