Maureen McHale-Airsman, 73, of Monticello, IL., formerly of Ivesdale, IL., passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Chicago, IL.
A private family funeral mass will be celebrated at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ivesdale, IL., on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Father Fredi Gomez-Torres and Deacon Jim Brewer will officiate. The family is abiding by the Covid-19 suggestions set forth. A public graveside service will be held at 12:15 P.M., on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Seymour, IL. The family asks that out at the cemetery you please use social distance and wear a mask, due to Covid-19 suggestions. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Maureen McHale-Airsman memorial fund in care of First Midwest Bank &Trust, Monticello, IL.
Maureen was born on December 1, 1946 in Urbana, IL., a daughter of John Jack and Catherine C. Tracy McHale. Surviving is her daughter; Antonine (Kevin) Mulkern of Chicago, IL. Also surviving is her siblings; Justine (Dennis) Nelson of Kewanee, IL., Michael (JoAnn) McHale of Monticello, IL., Christine (David) Marker of White Heath, IL., Antonine (Neal) Thompson of Aledo, IL., Norine (Randy) Betz of Peshastin, WA., Mark (Melinda) McHale of Monticello, IL., John (Margaret) McHale of Downers Grove, IL., Celine (Chris) Walsh of Effingham, IL., Irene McHale of Monticello, IL., Brendan (Karen) McHale of Mahomet, IL., Jeannine (Tim) Walsh of Effingham, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters; Francine McHale and Pauline Howes.
Maureen graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Nauvoo, IL., in 1964. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of science degree in elementary education and later went on to pursue her Master's degree of education from the University of Illinois in 1969. She married Joe Airsman on June 3, 1978. Maureen was a member of the St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello, taught elementary education in various local communities as well as Parkland College. She later became a English advisor at the University of Illinois before retirement.
Maureen loved traveling, going to the beach, reading, going to movies. She loved being a caregiver to her parents and spending time with her family. She was very proud of her Irish heritage. She loved as she termed it being a foodie, and trying lots of new restaurants.
