Max E. Heacock, 72, of Monticello, passed away at 3:28 a.m., July 11, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Max was born September 29, 1947, in Champaign, the son of H.W. ‘Bill’ and Evelyn Rebecca (Bell) Heacock. He married Gail Ward on February 14, 1981 in Mansfield, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Heacock of Monticello; children, Denise Primmer of Champaign; Patrick Heacock of Austin, MN; Todd Leischner of Champaign; Keri Leischner of Ft. Worth, TX; grandchildren, Brant Sheets, Taryn Rawdin, Maddie Leischner, Riley Primmer; great-grandchildren, Cale Rawdin, Maya Rawdin, Dawson Sheets, Makenzie Sheets, Allie Sheets, Jacob Wisehart; sister, Rebecca Sue Baker of Carterville, IL and sister-in-law Lynne Heacock of Dixon, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Rex Heacock.
Max retired as General Manager of H.W. Heacock, Inc. in Monticello. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1971. Max was a member of the Monticello Golf Club. He enjoyed collecting duck decoys and cooking. Max was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan along with being an Illinois football and basketball fan. He loved his family and spending time with them.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.- Noon on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the National Stroke Association.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.