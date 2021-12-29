Max Eugene Moore, 96, of Monticello, IL., passed away at 10:45 A.M., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M., on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Military graveside rites will be given by the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620, Bement. Memorial contributions can be made to the Maple Point Assisted Living Facility, Monticello, Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, or Villas of Holly Brook, Monticello.
Max was born on July 12, 1925, in Bement, IL., a son of Howard and Stella Strohl Moore. He married Jean E. Funk, on December 20, 1944 in Bement, IL., and she survives of Monticello. Surviving are 3 children; David (David) Blatt of Saugatuk, MI., Dan (Pat) Moore of Monticello, and Kendra (David) McMurtry of Benicia, CA., as well as 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother; Howard Moore.
Max was a member of the Bement United Methodist Church, and he was a Army Air Corp. veteran. Max owner and operated Moore Farm Service for 35 years, farmed until his retirement in 1990. He enjoyed fishing in Minnesota, watching Illinois athletics and attending any sporting and school activities of his grandchildren. The family would like to say a special thank you the the staff's of Villas of Holly Brook, Maple Point and the Piatt County Nursing Home, for the extra special care.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, IL., have the honor to serve the family of Max Eugene Moore.