McCoy Thomas Roberts, infant son of Craig and Jessica (Laley) Roberts, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, IL.
McCoy was born Jan. 11, 2021 in Chicago, IL.
He is survived by his parents of Monticello, twin brother: Moxen Roberts, big brother: Corbin Roberts and big sister: Emerson Roberts all of Monticello; maternal grandparents: Richard and Susan Laley of Tuscola, paternal grandparents: Joe and Vicki Roberts of Sidney and Peggy McDonald of St. Joseph along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Jude Runs-Attn. Monticello Team, 4722 N. Sheridan Rd., Peoria, IL 61614 or stjuderuns.org
Private family services will be held.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.