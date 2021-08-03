Michael Edward Bailey, 46, of Monticello, passed away at 10:25 a.m., July 31, 2021 at his residence.
Michael was born to Dale and Marlene Bailey on March 21, 1975. He married Andrea Williamson in 2001.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea Bailey of Monticello; children, Eli, Eliza, and Violet all of Monticello; brothers, Todd (Pat) Bailey of Hoopeston, Jim (Michelle) Bailey of Hoopeston, and Tom (Tess) Bailey of Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Michael worked as a Correctional Case Supervisor for the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was a member of the Monticello Christian Church. He loved tennis, golf, fishing, lifting weights, and helping coach Middle School wrestling.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at the Monticello Christian Church with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Monticello Christian Church Youth Program.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.