Michael Joseph Stripens, 70, of Monticello, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
Michael was born August 23, 1951 in Chicago, IL, the son of Frank and Mary (White) Stripens. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tony Stripens. He is survived by his wife, Sue Stripens; son Jonathan Stripens (wife Andy); son Ryan Stripens, and grandchildren Alexis and Logan Stripens all of Monticello, IL.
He attended Dwight D. Eisenhower High School in Blue Island, Illinois. Michael attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale where he met his wife, Sue Buehrer. They married in September of 1971. After graduation they moved back to the Chicago area where he became a Social Worker for DCFS. He was responsible for implementing the DCFS Foster Children Summer Back to School Picnic where they received backpacks and school supplies for the coming school year. He loved his work helping children for 40 years before retiring and moving to Monticello.
Michael loved sports (especially baseball) and coached both of his boys on summer league baseball teams. His lifelong favorite baseball team was the White Sox (although he did cheer for the success of the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series win as he said he was a Chicago fan and his wife was a Chicago Cubs fan).
A Celebration of Life gathering for Michael will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to any organization of the donor’s choice.
