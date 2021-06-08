Michael Mitsdarffer, 73, of Monticello, passed away at 10:30 a.m., June 5, 2021, at the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Michael was born September 25, 1947, in Champaign, IL, the son of James A. and Dorothy L. (Smith) Mitsdarffer.
He is survived by his son, Randy L. Mitsdarffer (Karen Anglin) of Seymour; daughter, Dawn M. Dockrill (Dave) of Camargo; grandchildren, Ryan P. Mitsdarffer (Katie) and Riley J. Mitsdarffer (Elizabeth); step grandchildren, Andrew Anglin, Alex Anglin, Ashley Miller (Troy), Austin Anglin (Jess Eaton), Kayla Dockrill, Cassandra Dockrill, Christopher Dockrill; several great grandchildren; and sister, Judy L. Ferdinandsen (Jim) of White Heath. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Michael worked as a Paramedic for Kirby Medical Center, Monticello. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves and was a member of the Masonic Lodge #58 AF&AM of Monticello. Michael enjoyed fishing, classic cars, riding his Harley Davidson, driving his truck and stopping for pie.
Graveside service will be held at 11:30 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Pesotum.
Memorials may be made to American Ex-Prisoners of War.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.