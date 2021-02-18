Michael S. Morris, 65, of Moweaqua, died February 17, 2021 in Kindred Hospital, Peoria, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021 in First Christian Church of Moweaqua. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00, prior to service time. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Assumption, IL. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church Haiti Missions Fund.
Michael was born on July 5, 1955 in Decatur, IL, the son of Therman and Betty (Gregory) Morris. He married Sue Jordan on July 13, 1974 in Moweaqua, IL. She survives.
Michael was affiliated with First Christian Church of Moweaqua and Crossroads Church of Monticello, IL.
He worked for Caterpillar, as the Facility Manager of Operations, for over 40 years. Mike was known as “Abo” by his close friends and family. He very much enjoyed playing in the church band, golfing and spending time with his grandchildren. Mike was a man of God and had a heart for mission work in Haiti.
Surviving is his wife, Sue; daughters: Crystal (Ian) Clark of Monticello, IL and Tiffany (William) Michael of Peoria, IL; grandchildren: Cloe, Maya, Hudson, Mac and Bennett; brothers: Dennis (Becky) Morris of Decatur, IL, Danny (Judy) Morris of Sanford, NC and Kenny (Nancy) Morris of Rochester, IL; and sister, Jill Carr (Darren) Ballard of Taswell, IN.
Preceding him in death are his parents.
Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements.