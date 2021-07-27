Michael Tracy, 91, of Ivesale, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021. He is survived by three children: Michael (Katia), Mark (Roxanne) and Mary (Mike); and four grandchildren: Maria, Ronan, Tynan and Caelan; as well as three siblings: James Tracy, Bill Tracy and Bernadette Crowe. He was preceded in
death by his wife Theresa and three sisters: Mary Ellen Fitton, Catherine McHale and Margaret Feeney.
Born to James Vincent Tracy and Martha Coffey Tracy, he was raised on a farm in rural Ivesdale. He attended Holy Cross Grade School in Champaign and St. Bede High School in LaSalle-Peru. Michael served in the U.S. Army in Alaska during the Korean War era. Michael was also in the studies in Catholic seminaries but was never ordained. Most of his adult life he lived and farmed in rural Ivesdale where he was an active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Seymour.
Michael’s final 10 years were spent in Cleveland, Ohio, as he battled dementia. He received excellent care from the staff of EnnisCourt Assisted Living, where he was residing at the time of his death. Michael was a gentle man who was devoted to his local community, his family and his Catholic faith. He will be remembered for his kindness, his positive good humor and his constant smile that remained with him to the end.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at St. Boniface Church in Seymour at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Church Cemetery. Friends may call at the Church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Following the burial, a lunch will be served at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ivesdale.
Memorial contributions suggested to the St. Boniface Cemetery Association, 416 County Rd 1100 N, Seymour, IL 61875.