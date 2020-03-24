Millard C. Guenther, 80, of Monticello, passed away at 1:40 p.m., March 22, 2020 at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Millard was born Nov. 12, 1939 in Chicago, the son of Millard C. and Dorothy (Bushue) Guenther. He married Joan Dial on June 27, 1959 in Effingham.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Guenther of Monticello; sons, Charles Guenther of Peoria, Martin Guenther of Monticello; daughters, Dorothy Lavon Baugher of Decatur, Theresa Valentine of Monticello; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a brother, Gaylen Guenther of Freemont, OH; sisters, Darlene Moore of Albuquerque, NM and Arlene Guenther of Oakbrook.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Kimberly, brother Rick Guenther, and sister Shirley Johnson.
Millard was a retired production supervisor from Viobin Corp. in Monticello. He enjoyed shooting his guns at the Sportsman’s Club of Sadorus and loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.